A life-long friend of Lil Wayne, Mack Maine is the president of Young Money Entertainment in addition to being a prolific Hip-Hop artist as well. From 2004 to the present, the New Orleans rapper released a steady stream of mixtapes, sometimes in the form of collaborations with either Lil Wayne, Curren$y, or Birdman. Doc Canon presented one of them, "This Is Just A Mixtape," and had Pleasure P, Rick Ross, Gorilla Zoe, and Soulja Slim all make appearances in addition to Wayne. While Mack has certainly done his fair share of the work behind-the-scenes at the Young Money enterprise, he has joined Lil Wayne on tour and has performed frequently. Despite some legal troubles involving a shifty incident on Weezy's "Amerika's Most Wanted," tour, the southern rapper is awaiting his album debut, "Maine 4 President," in 2014.