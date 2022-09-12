barbz
- Pop CultureAnne Hathaway Seen Getting Low To Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" And The Barbz Are Loving ItThe Army pointed to the video as a aign of Minaj's enduring legacy.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty's Sex Offender Status Put On Blast In Fake "Pink Friday 2" Tour Message From Live NationThe Barbz think Minaj and her man should take legal action against whoever made the false disclaimer.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals 6 Things She's Learned About The BarbzNicki Minaj says the Barbz "are different."By Cole Blake
- MusicBaby Tate Responds To Fans Claiming Similarities To Nicki Minaj's Rap StyleBaby Tate says she already paid homage to Nicki Minaj when she first entered the scene.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicIce Spice And Megan Thee Stallion Fanbases Begin Feuding Thanks To Barbz Stan AccountIs another beef for Spice about to start?By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Casually Plays "Big Foot" For IG, Her Comments Flood With HatersA lot of people aren't fans of this Megan Thee Stallion takedown, and they're certainly going very far to let the 41-year-old know that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIs Nicki Minaj's Wild Barbz Fanbase Out Of Control?Nicki Minaj's Barbz have been throwing a shared temper tantrum online, resulting in real world consequences. By TeeJay Small
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Mom's Cemetery Forced To Ramp Up Security As Nicki Minaj's Barbz Allegedly Doxx The LocationMeg has been through enough.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRuby Rose Says Nicki Minaj Fans Are Sending Her Death Threats Meant For Rubi RoseRuby Rose is catching strays in Nicki Minaj's feud with Rubi Rose.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesNicki Minaj Drops Highly Anticipated Album "Pink Friday 2"The album feature 22 tracks and guest appearances from Future, Drake, J. Cole and more.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNicki Minaj Thanks Barbz For 2023 Billboard Music Award For Top Female Rap ArtistFew fanbases in all of music are as loyal, interactive, and dominant, so it's no surprise that the Trinidadian MC shows them so much love.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases A Big Announcement Coming Tomorrow At 8 A.M. ESTNicki Minaj has a surprise in store.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj To The Barbz: "Never Threaten Anyone On My Behalf"Nicki Minaj speaks out. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Surprise Drops New Track "Bahm Bahm"Nicki Minaj surprise dropped a new track ahead of "Pink Friday 2."By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Calls Nicki Minaj A "Gangsta Bully" While Recalling Time She Threatened To Have Kenneth Petty "Break His Jaw"Akademiks' comments come from a 2022 interview with VladTV.By Ben Mock
- MusicBarbz Declare Victory On Social Media As "Bongos" Fails To Surpass "Last Time I Saw You"Cardi's new song has been overshadowed on social media.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans Attack Random Twitter Accounts That Share The Name Of Her Alleged SwatterGod have mercy on the Stephanie Bells of social media.By Ben Mock
- ViralNicki Minaj Thanks Barbz For Showing Love To "Endless Fashion"She commended people who don't usually like her giving the song props for her contributions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHip Hop's Most Controversial FanbasesBe sure not to p*ss these fanbases off!By Demi Phillips
- GramAzealia Banks To Nicki Minaj: "You're Kinda A F*cking Pedophile""So yeah, Nicki, I would suggest you check yourself into rehab now," the Harlem native concluded her latest celebrity rant.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Spills Tea On Alleged Three Defamation Lawsuits She's Been Working OnBarbz have been speculating who the mother of one is planning to include in her lawsuit, suggesting names like Jason Lee and KenBarbie.By Hayley Hynes