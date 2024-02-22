Kenneth Petty's Sex Offender Status Put On Blast In Fake "Pink Friday 2" Tour Message From Live Nation

After a chaotic few weeks in the world of female rap, Nicki Minaj has finally stopped lashing out at Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston native's "HISS" track left the Queen of Rap in her feelings, specifically over a bar about Megan's Law that seemed to be a direct shot at her husband, Kenneth Petty. For the most part, the Hotties and the Barbz have reduced the number of shots being thrown at one another, though the latter came rushing to Minaj's defense, insisting legal action be taken after a fake Live Nation announcement surfaced online earlier this week.

"Disclaimer: Please be advised that in accordance with California state regulations, we are obligated to disclose the presence of a level three sex offender backstage," the screenshot states. "Mr. Kenneth Petty will be present. Attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older. Identification will be verified prior to entry through the metal detectors. We kindly request that attendees refrain from engaging with the aforementioned individual."

Read More: Kenneth Petty's "Violent Past" Raises Issues In $724K Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Faces "Provoking" Accusations

Nicki Minaj Opps Target Her Husband, Kenneth Petty

The doctored notice also says that "Individuals under the age of 18 will be mandated to wear a distinctive pink neon vest labelled "CHILD UNDER 18" and will be directed to a designated pit area reserved exclusively for minors. Security personnel will be stationed in close proximity to ensure their safety and well-being throughout the event." So far, Minaj doesn't seem to be responding to the petty antics, but if they continue, we can almost guarantee she won't keep quiet.

Haters are making it hard for Nicki Minaj to focus solely on putting the final touches on her Pink Friday 2 Gag City Tour ahead of its March 1st debut. Still, the femcee is doing what she can to stay in high spirits, including switching up her look from her signature jet-black hair to a brighter, strawberry blonde style. Check out photos of that at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Strawberry Blonde Hair Is Sensational, Femcee Poses For Instagram: Photos

[Via]