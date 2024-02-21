Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Highest Selling Tour Yet

Last year, Nicki Minaj unleashed her first new album since 2018. Pink Friday 2 came off the strength of singles like "Super Freaky Girl" and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." The album immediately shot to the top of the Billboard 200 in its first week and debuted numerous songs on the Hot 100. Two fan favorite cuts from the record "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert and "FTCU" are still lingering on the US singles chart. That success seems to be translating directly into ticket sales for her upcoming world tour on the back of the album.

Earlier this year Nicki announced the Pink Friday 2 tour. The response was positive enough that she's had to add new shows to the already massive tour multiple times. Now after just a few days of pre-sale the tour has already become her biggest selling outing yet. There are already 25 shows on the tour that have sold out with particular locations getting extra shows added. Nicki shared the good news to her story to thank her fans for showing out. "This happened within days of presale. Now we are 10 days away. So grateful," her caption reads. Check out her post celebrating her tickets sales below.

Nicki Minaj Selling Out Tour Shows With Pre Sale Alone

Nicki Minaj hasn't officially confirmed who will be appearing alongside her on tour yet. Earlier this week she gave a shoutout to Chris Brown, which was unsurprisingly met with some controversy. But fans who were more comfortable with the endorsement were hoping to see Brown join her on parts of her world tour.

Earlier this month, Nicki shared a clip previewing some of the choreography from her upcoming tour. The clip left fans expecting an elaborate series of stadium shows with quite a bit of spectacle included. What do you think of Nicki Minaj selling out more than two dozen tour dates on presale alone? Do you plan on seeing her on the Pink Friday 2 tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

