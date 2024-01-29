Nicki Minaj Responds To “Coke Rant” Allegations: “I’ve Never Done Coke In My Life”

Nicki Minaj says she’s never done coke in her life, following accusations that her recent antics are the result of being on the drug. She had gone on a lengthy rant aimed at Megan Thee Stallion on social media following the release of the rapper’s single, “Hiss.” Megan appeared to reference Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender, on the song.

“Whenever you see the words ‘coke rant’ you know they mad,” Minaj replied to a user on Twitter. “If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. [laughing emojis]. I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly. Waited up all night for this 'ass' song tho right?” Minaj also released a response to Megan titled, “Big Foot,” although it’s getting mixed reactions online.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Attend New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Monday isn't the first time Minaj has claimed she's never done coke. On Instagram Live back in 2021, she fired back at Azealia Banks for making a similar accusation. "I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn't be embarrassed about any f*ckin' drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the muthaf*ckin' drugs I do in my muthafkin' music," Nicki said at the time. "Always have, always f*ckin' will. If I’m off 'em, I’m off 'em, child. But, I want to make this clear so open everybody's ears, clear them ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. Ever."

Nicki Minaj Fires Back On Twitter

Whenever you see the words “coke rant” you know they mad. If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. 😂🤣😭 🦶🏽 I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly. Waited up all night for this “ass” song tho right? #BigFoot

😝 https://t.co/ziiu9Kie7K — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

Check out Minaj's latest tweet about her alleged drug usage above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

