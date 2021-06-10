sex offender
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty's Sex Offender Status Put On Blast In Fake "Pink Friday 2" Tour Message From Live NationThe Barbz think Minaj and her man should take legal action against whoever made the false disclaimer.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDesiigner Not Required To Register As A Sex Offender, Attorney ClarifiesIntial reports about the rapper's sentencing were inaccurate.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Neighbors Petition To Kick Her Out Reportedly From Cardi B TrollApparently the drama over concerns about her husband's crimes was a ploy from a fan who took it too far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeR. Kelly Charged With 20 More Years In Prison, Twitter ReactsThe rapper faces additional years in prison for child pornography and enticement of a minor charges.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Faces Allegations From 5 Women In New Sexual Assault LawsuitThe embattled star’s accusers were all previously involved with production on “The Cosby Show.”By Isaac Fontes
- MusicNicki Minaj's Husband To Disprove Sex Offender Status In NY CourtMinaj's husband, Kenneth Perry, has filed a lawsuit against the state for unlawfully including his name in a sex offender registry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJoycelyn Savage Alleges She’s Carrying Fiancé R. Kelly’s Baby In New Tell-All BookThe embattled singer’s fiancée has penned an 11-page tell-all, now available on Amazon, detailing how she discovered her pregnancy.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix Star Jerry Harris To Register As A Sex Offender Following Prison StintThe 22-year-old was sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors.By Hayley Hynes
- GramNicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's SentencingNicki, without words, told social media to mind their business.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced To In-Home Detention: ReportPetty recently pleaded guilty to charges related to failing to register as a sex offender in California.By Erika Marie
- TVJosh Duggar Said To Be Under Military-Style Conditions In Prison After Child Porn ConvictionFollowing his release, the former reality star will only be able to see his own children with permission and supervision.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureR. Kelly To Remain On Suicide Watch "For His Own Safety"The disgraced singer filed a lawsuit against the Brooklyn detention centre where he's being held last week.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKenneth Petty's Prosecutors Want Him To Serve Hefty Jail SentenceKenneth Petty recently pled guilty to not registering as a sex offender in California.By Alexander Cole
- TVJosh Duggar Prohibited From Watching Porn Or Being Alone With His Kids Following Prison ReleaseDuggar will be under supervision for 20 years after serving his 12-year sentence.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph's Alleged Killer Claims "He Don't Have Any Money For A Lawyer" In Sex Offender CaseJustin Johnson will be appointed a lawyer for the violation of his sex offender registration charge and remains without an attorney for Dolph's suspected murder charge.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Hit With Sex Offender ChargesJustin Johnson is dealing with more than just murder charges.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty Gets Extra Month Before Sex Offender SentencingKenneth "Zoo" Petty receives an extra month before his sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender. By Brianna Lawson
- GossipNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Plea Deal: ReportFederal prosecutors built a case against Petty after he failed to register in California as a sex offender in connection to his 1995 attempted rape conviction.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Husband Requesting Trial Delay, Says He's UnpreparedKenneth Petty could be going back to prison after he failed to register as a sex offender in California.By Bianca Alvarado