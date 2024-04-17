Nicki Minaj's Husband, Kenneth Petty, Receives Judge's Decision On Joining Her Abroad For "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has gotten a judge's permission to join her on the international leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which will kick off later this month. In a filing to the court, Petty argued he needed to accompany the family for "various purposes, including childcare." The two share a 3-year-old son.

“Defendant Kenneth Petty ('Mr. Petty'), by and through counsel, hereby applies to the Court for an Order allowing him to travel out of the country with his family for his wife’s tour and her professional purposes,” the filing reads, as shared by Meghann Cuniff. "Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare. The anticipated travel schedule begins on April 17, 2024, and continues periodically to July 14, 2024. The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania. The Government has been notified about this application and takes no position. Mr. Petty’s probation officer has been notified of this application and has no objection to the travel request."

Nicki Minaj Performs On "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2. World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Los Angeles Judge Michael Fitzgerald approved the request on Tuesday. Petty will have to supply his probation officer with the exact details of his travel arrangements and return to Los Angeles as soon as the tour concludes in July. The drama stems from Petty being a registered sex offender for the 1994 rape of Jennifer Hough, who was 16 years old at the time. Additionally, he was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest in 2023 for threatening Offset.

Minaj's first international show will be in Toronto on April 30. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and the Pink Friday 2 World Tour on HotNewHipHop.

