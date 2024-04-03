Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Updates Sex Offender Registry Photo

Recently, Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty posed for a new photo for the sex offender registry, as his house arrest just ended. The updated photo, available on the sex offender site Megan's Law, shows the 45-year-old wearing a denim button-up over a white t-shirt. As one would expect, he looks pretty serious in the photo, as his alleged crimes are certainly no laughing matter.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1994. He served roughly four years behind bars for it. He was also 16 at the time of the alleged incident. Petty was later required to register as a sex offender. In 2020, he was indicted for failing to register after moving to California to be with Nicki. This was discovered when he was pulled over in November, arrested, and subsequently released on $20K bail.

Kenneth Petty's New Photo

Nicki has continued to defend Petty, who's also the father of their son Papa Bear, over the years. In November, she insisted that he was wrongfully accused. The femcee even claimed that the alleged victim was looking to recant her claims. "When the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to recant the statements she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly, if she recants the statement," she told Queen Radio listeners.

This isn't the only legal drama Nicki and her man are involved in as of late, however. Last month, it was reported that a former security guard who accused the couple of assaulting them backstage at a concert was awarded a default judgment in his case. Reportedly, this could mean the pair has to pay the man roughly $500K. What do you think of Kenneth Petty's new photo for the sex offender registry? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

