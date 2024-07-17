Kenneth Petty's Sexual Assault Accuser Pushes For Him To Face Deposition

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Kenneth Petty and Rapper Nicki Minaj are seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Kenneth Petty is trying to get out of the situation.

Jennifer Hough, who is suing Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, over an alleged 1994 rape, has filed a motion requesting a judge in the case increase the pressure on Petty to appear in person for a deposition. The move comes after her lawyer cut off her July 9 deposition while arguing that the questioning reached a point of harassment. Regardless, Hough says she sat down to be deposed for over six hours. The lawsuit centers around the allegation that Petty intimidated and threatened her after she refused to accept a bribe to recant her claims to help him get off the National Sex Offender Registry.

"Inexplicably, Defendant Petty did not appear for today's deposition, and Plaintiff had to incur the cost of reserving a court report and setting aside time to prepare for the deposition. Plaintiff respectfully requests that the court force defendant Petty to pay for the cost associated with intentionally failing to appear for the deposition," Hough's lawyer wrote.

Kenneth Petty & Nicki Minaj Attend New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

The filing continued: "The Plaintiff respectfully requests leave to file a motion to compel Defendant Petty to provide the outstanding document requests and appear in person for deposition. The Plaintiff also respectfully requests a 60-day extension for the end of fact discovery, as the defendants' intentional delays and refusals to participate in depositions have harmed the Plaintiff's ability to effectively complete fact discovery."

Kenneth Petty Avoids Deposition

Hough previously named Nicki Minaj as a defendant in the lawsuit as well; however, she removed her in an amendment back in December. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

