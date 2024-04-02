Joe Budden Turns Down Nicki Minaj's Offer To Perform On "Pink Friday 2" Tour: "I Ain't Hype No More!"

Joe Budden says that he's not going to accept Nicki Minaj's invite to perform with her on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour and that he's no longer in shape to do so. He discussed Nicki reaching out to him on a recent episode of his self-titled podcast. She apparently wanted him to perform “Pump It Up” as a special guest at her concert in his home state of New Jersey.

“I thought about it,” Budden admitted. When asked why he ended up saying no, he explained: “It ain’t the words; it’s my body. I gotta go out there and act hype, I ain’t hype no more! I didn’t let Jersey down.” When the clip made its way to Instagram, fans called on Budden to accept the offer. "Joe you be hype AF on that couch. Put the couch on the stage and go do it," one user wrote. Another added: "I wish he had done it."

Joe Budden Meets With Cardi B During Hot 97 Summer Jam

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: Colin Kaepernick, Cardi B and Joe Budden attend 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Budden wouldn't have been the first special guest Nicki has welcomed to the stage during her tour. She recently brought out hometown legend 50 Cent when she traveled to New York City's Madison Square Garden. They performed their Pink Friday 2 collaboration “Beep Beep,” as well as 50's classic hit, "Candy Shop.” 50 also seemingly trolled Diddy during the performance, telling the audience he loves them even if they are sex workers. Sharing that moment on Instagram afterward, he added in the caption: "I love you, you and you even if your a little sex workers, love ya it’s all love. The Barbz are out holding it down!”

