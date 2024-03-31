Drake Trolls Joe Budden, Nicki Minaj Invites Podcaster To Perform Throwback Hit

Hip-hop can't seem to get enough of Joe Budden lately.

BYHayley Hynes
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13

Drake still has yet to respond to the shade thrown at him by his "Poetic Justice" collaborator Kendrick Lamar with a diss track of his own. This is leaving some to wonder if he'll ever have any bars to spit about what went down between them. Interestingly, the father of one is still very active on social media. Specifically, he wasn't afraid to poke fun at another opp of his – Joe Budden. On Saturday (March 30), Drizzy's Instagram Story lit up with a snapshot of the podcaster wearing some seriously baggy sweatpants.

To complete his fit, Budden added a black hoodie, a shiny puffer jacket in the same colour, crisp white sneakers and a hat that reads, "FREE." The Canadian's trolling comes after his most recent performance in New York City, where he got some frustrations off his chest during "Energy." On the picture of JB, Drake wrote, "What's the vibes NY?!?" suggesting he was on the hunt for a fun way to spend his Easter weekend.

Read More: Joe Budden Speculates Drake Is Being Paid To Promote Sexyy Red

Drake Teases Joe Budden While On Tour in NYC

While Drake continues to troll Budden, Nicki Minaj is surprisingly putting their differences aside to show him love. The Queen of Rap invited her fellow artist to perform during her concert in New Jersey recently, specifically requesting "Pump It Up." When the 43-year-old shared the news on his internet show, co-hosts and fans were disappointed in Budden for turning down the incredible opportunity. "I ain't hype no more," he simply said.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Jadakiss Surprise New Jersey Fans On "Pink Friday 2" Tour

Nicki Minaj Requests "Pump It Up" on the Pink Friday 2 Tour

"That was a real song?" one IG user asked in @theshaderoom's comments. "I thought it was just for 'You Got Served' 😭😭," they laughed. "I’m not gonna lie... If you’re a kid you won’t understand how fire this would have been!! My 34-year-old ass WOULD HAVE BEEN GEEKED!!! I'm mad he said no!" another person admitted. Would you like to see Joe Budden do "Pump It Up" live? Let us know in the comments, and check back later to see more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
Image via HNHHMusicA Complete Timeline Of Drake & Joe Budden's Beef
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty ImagesMusicThe Joe Budden Podcast: A History Of Highs & Lows
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsMusicDrake's "Energy" During & After New York Performance Suggests His Opps Have His Attention
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 18, 2016MusicJoe Budden Believes Megan Thee Stallion Took Shots At Him On "HISS"