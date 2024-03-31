Drake Trolls Joe Budden, Nicki Minaj Invites Podcaster To Perform Throwback Hit

Drake still has yet to respond to the shade thrown at him by his "Poetic Justice" collaborator Kendrick Lamar with a diss track of his own. This is leaving some to wonder if he'll ever have any bars to spit about what went down between them. Interestingly, the father of one is still very active on social media. Specifically, he wasn't afraid to poke fun at another opp of his – Joe Budden. On Saturday (March 30), Drizzy's Instagram Story lit up with a snapshot of the podcaster wearing some seriously baggy sweatpants.

To complete his fit, Budden added a black hoodie, a shiny puffer jacket in the same colour, crisp white sneakers and a hat that reads, "FREE." The Canadian's trolling comes after his most recent performance in New York City, where he got some frustrations off his chest during "Energy." On the picture of JB, Drake wrote, "What's the vibes NY?!?" suggesting he was on the hunt for a fun way to spend his Easter weekend.

Drake Teases Joe Budden While On Tour in NYC

While Drake continues to troll Budden, Nicki Minaj is surprisingly putting their differences aside to show him love. The Queen of Rap invited her fellow artist to perform during her concert in New Jersey recently, specifically requesting "Pump It Up." When the 43-year-old shared the news on his internet show, co-hosts and fans were disappointed in Budden for turning down the incredible opportunity. "I ain't hype no more," he simply said.

Nicki Minaj Requests "Pump It Up" on the Pink Friday 2 Tour

"That was a real song?" one IG user asked in @theshaderoom's comments. "I thought it was just for 'You Got Served' 😭😭," they laughed. "I’m not gonna lie... If you’re a kid you won’t understand how fire this would have been!! My 34-year-old ass WOULD HAVE BEEN GEEKED!!! I'm mad he said no!" another person admitted. Would you like to see Joe Budden do "Pump It Up" live? Let us know in the comments, and check back later to see more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

