Drake's "Energy" During & After New York Performance Suggests His Opps Have His Attention

Drake is an MC who leaves both his contemporaries and music lovers divided, meaning he's been involved in his share of feuds and controversies over the years. Rather than getting physical with those trying his patience, the Toronto native has put out some impressive diss tracks over the years, such as "Back to Back" targeting Meek Mill and "No Shopping" with French Montana, which famously took shots at Joe Budden.

Surprisingly, Drizzy has yet to respond to Kendrick Lamar's shade on "Like That" in an official capacity, instead seemingly addressing the drama in more subtle ways. On Friday (March 29), the father of one was on tour in New York City, where he let some of his feelings out during fan favourite, "Energy." As the crowd at UBS Arena in Belmont Park hyped him up, Drake yelled, "I got enemies, got a lot of enemies" repeatedly before adding "F**k these ni**as."

Drake Appears To Send Out Shots During "Energy"

In the hours after wrapping up that concert, the 6ix God shared a new photo dump on social media detailing the final few days of his March. He and Lil Wayne were both all smiles as cameras caught them in the middle of their show, and Drake couldn't resist showing off his "HotMom.com" drip. Later on in the post, the "Miss Me" hitmaker proudly showed off his son, Adonis' basketball skills, plus a cute clip of the young one dancing from the DJ booth at a show.

Canadian's Instagram Captions Throw Even More Shade

"You boys ain't no business men," Drake wrote beneath today's (March 30) Easter weekend photo dump. "Just drop the bomb, we know it's coming 💪🏾😂💯," Gillie da King wrote in the comments. "And it will most likely be an anthem," the podcaster speculated. Do you think that Champagne Papi can outdo Kendrick Lamar at this point? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

