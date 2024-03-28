Kendrick Lamar Fans Blame Drake For Latest Bizarre Bot Attack

Last summer, Pusha T fell victim to a barrage of bots on Twitter/X, which targeted him with a slew of bizarre posts. The posts included outlandish claims, strange altered images, and more. It wasn't long before fans started to speculate about the cause of the attack, and ultimately, settled on Drake. Due to their longwinded feud, as well as various posts including Drake-related hashtags, it only made sense that the Toronto-born performer could have spearheaded the attack in some way.

Now, yet another artist has come under fire on the platform, Kendrick Lamar. Twitter/X is currently flooded with countless wild posts about the performer. "Kendrick Lamar is Oprah Winfrey's adrenochrome plug," one of the posts reads. "Kendrick Lamar has an iPhone 6 with the screen cracked," another says.

Social Media Users Recall Pusha T's Bot Attack

Obviously, none of these claims are confirmed, nor is Drake's involvement in the debacle. Either way, fans are convinced. After all, Kendrick did just recently drag both Drake and J. Cole on a new track with Future and Metro Boomin, "Like That." Drizzy's yet to properly address the diss, though he's speculated to have a response on the way. He's set to appear on a track called "Olympic S*** Talkin" on Bfb Da Packman's new album Forget Me Not which arrives this Friday (March 29). Of course, listeners expect to hear him take at least a few shots at Kendrick.

Kendrick also may have a Drake diss track at the ready, at least according to streamer Adin Ross. He's yet to say anything publicly about his explosive We Don't Trust You verse. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar fans speculating that Drake is behind this latest bot attack? Do you think they're on to something, or is it a reach? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

