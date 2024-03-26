Drake's Appearance On Bfb Da Packman's Upcoming Album Sparks Idea That He Might Clap Back At Kendrick Lamar

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been the trending topic for the past couple of days after the viral "Like That" verse. After years of subliminal shots toward each other, the California MC essentially said "enough is enough, I'm coming for his neck." His aggressive performance also sent some strays at J. Cole with the "Motherf*** the big three, n****, it's just big me," line and it was certainly a surprising moment. The spirit of competition in hip-hop might be making a welcome return to the genre all because of one verse. Now, fans are wondering if Drake will respond to Kendrick Lamar when his feature on a Bfb Da Packman album drops Friday.

The Flint, Michigan USPS employee turned MC has been developing a relationship with Drizzy for about a year and a half. Back in December 2022, Drake sent the up-and-coming talent a pair of his NOCTA Air Forces. Since then they have gotten closer and now he scores the biggest feature of his career. With Forget Me Not dropping March 29, one week after WE DON'T TRUST YOU, people are speculating that Drake may clap back at Kung Fu Kenny.

Some Think Drake Should Not Diss Kendrick Yet

People on X are especially sharing their thoughts on the matter with one person saying, "better be the response." However, some also feel that the For All The Dogs creator should not waste the diss on a Bfb Da Packman song. "This who Drake gotta Collab with now bc everyone cut him off," someone says. Another shares that feeling, "He better not waste the kendrick diss on this nobody." If you want to potentially here what Drizzy has to say, he will be on "Olympic S*** Talkin."

What are your thoughts on Drake making an appearance on Bfb Da Packman's upcoming album and the theories about him responding to Kendrick Lamar? Are you taking a side in this beef, why or why not? If yes, who are you backing and why? How do you see "Olympic S*** Talkin" playing out this Friday?

