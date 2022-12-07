Drake is kicking off his holiday gift giving a few weeks early this year. The 36-year old star recently blessed BFB Da Packman with a pair of his NOCTA Air Force Ones. Drizzy attached a note alongside the new shoes, encouraging BFB to continue on his workout grind.

“I hope you enjoy the gift,” Drake wrote. “Best of luck on your weight loss. Keep it up kid.” The Her Loss rapper simply singed the note, “The Boy.” BFB shared his excitement over the gift with a lengthy Instagram caption. “ONE OF THE GREATEST @champagnepapi SENT ME HIS SHOES,” BFB wrote. “AND GAVE ME MOTIVATION TO KEEP WORKING OUT. MAN THANKS SO MUCH. I STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM FR AND TO GET LOVE FROM ONE OF THE GREATS IS MAJOR.”

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Drake recently announced the December 5 release of the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Lows. He also gave fans a glimpse at the NOCTA’s Hot Step Air Terra “Champagne” and “Purple” kicks. That’s not all Drake has going on the days. Drizzy recently scored a win in a lawsuit because of his 2020 hit, “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future. According to reports, the lawsuit was tossed as the plaintiff, Micheldeangelou Perfvwaybelayou, allegedly harassed prosecutors.

Micheldeangelou accused Drake of stealing his song “Reach For Skies” for “Way 2 Sexy.” However, courts sided with the Canadia, according to documents obtained by All Hip Hop. “While Plaintiff does allege ownership of a valid copyright, he does not allege facts to show Defendants’ access to Plaintiff’s song. Nor substantial similarity.“The court grants defendants’ motion to dismiss plaintiff’s complaint in its entirety.”

Check out HNHH for the latest hip hop news.