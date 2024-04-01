Bfb Da Packman's Unique Style Is Apparent Throughout "Forget Me Not"

The hype around Bfb Da Packman and his new album Forget Me Not was heavily influenced by Drake. The Canadian superstar was going to make an appearance on track three, "Olympic S*** Talkin." However, the day the project hit streaming, Bfb and Drizzy fans were severely disappointed. Outside of the up-and-coming Michigan MC getting a huge co-sign, people were expecting this to be moment in which The Boy responded to Kendrick Lamar.

When hip-hop fans first found out about this news, everyone was left in the dark. But Bfb Da Packman revealed that because of the "Like That" verse, it put his Drake feature on hold. This clearly signified that we were not going to get a diss response, but it still would have been cool to see these two work together. Drake has been giving Bfb Da Packman flowers for about a year and a half. Hopefully, we get that collab one day.

Listen To Forget Me Not By Bfb Da Packman

So, without an icon not making Forget Me Not, is this project still worth a listen? The short answer is hell yes! Bfb Da Packman is bringing some creative flare with the hilarious bars. The beats are also a standout, with Caasi handling most of the production. He brings menacing, head-nodding instrumentals across the tight 40-minute, 15-track album. One of the many gut-busting moments includes this bar from Bfb on "Rice." "P***y so wet, gotta sit that s*** in rice." There are tons of gems like that, and this project will keep you on your toes for the next "WTF" moment.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Forget Me Not, by Bfb Da Packman? Is this the rapper's best project of his career, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the record? Does Bfb have what it takes to make an impact on the rap game? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bfb Da Packman. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Forget Me Not Tracklist:

Shame with Yhung T.O. Rice Olympic S*** Talkin with Rio Da Young Og After Eminem Gillie Fest Delulu with DDG Heavy Fraud with Skilla Baby Grocery Freestyle On You Bad with 03 Greedo Spudd the Jeweler with Babyfxce E, KrispyLife Kidd Hopeless Island Ice Pack with Icewear Vezzo Lean Break 2 Kentucky Love with Babyfxce E, KrispyLife Kidd GrindHard Therapy with Starlito

