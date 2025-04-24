Bfb Da Packman Proclaims Himself The Best Rapper After Eminem In New Single, "Bird Bath"

Bfb Da Packman dropped his new album, That’s Brilliant, last Friday and with it, has already shared a music video for an early fan-favorite. The song, "Bird Bath," comes 11 tracks into the project and sees Packman bring his characteristically humorous bars. "B*tch you bad, but you ain't better than a parlay / B*tch you bad, but you not better than a lamb chop," Packman raps on the song. He also labels himself the best rapper besides Eminem.

For the music video, shot by J.R. Digital, Packman raps in front of various trucks and motorcycles inside of a garage. He rocks a black short-sleeve button down with a Detroit Lions logo on it. On the back, it says, "I only want to work with the Lions." In the comments section of the music video on YouTube, fans appear to be loving it. "BFB Da Packman always coming wit heat!!" one user wrote. Another added: "Bro leaves for 4 months, then comes back with FIRE."

Despite having just released That’s Brilliant last week, Bfb Da Packman has already confirmed plans for another project. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, he wrote: "I know I just put out an album 3 days ago .. I’m back in the studio working on another album. WHO YALL WANNA HEAR ME WORK WITH ??" A few days later, he popped up in the replies to confirm: "Enough SEN$E MAKE A DOLLAR -

JULY 18th." He didn't provide any further details.

Bfb Da Packman - "Bird Bath"

