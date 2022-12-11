It’s been relatively quiet from Bfb Da Packman since he shared his Fat N*ggas Need Love Too album last year. In November, “Trick” finally arrived on DSPs. Now, the rapper has returned with another new single, this one explicitly titled “Hoe Friends.”

As you may have guessed, his lyrics find the Michigan native comedically telling a story involving plenty of sexual antics. “I’m single now,” he surprisingly declares to listeners. “I got caught cheating with my bitche’s auntie.”

Prior to that Bfb shared bars about “[putting] Granny in a nursing home,” because she’s been “acting extra.”

The infectious production on “Hoe Friends” comes courtesy of BeatsbyTrav and Taz Taylor, as well as Yakree, a press release notes.

In the latter half of the brief song, he rhymes, “For real, rest in peace Mac Miller / She worked out all day just to come lay with a fat n*gga.” His jokes only continue with, “I could’ve made it far without you, I’m not Marvin Sapp, n*gga / My bitch is transgender ‘cuz she always got that sack with her.”

While promoting his work on Instagram, Da Packman assured his followers that his page is a “slut shaming free zone.”

On his debut album, the “Free Joe Exotic” artist collaborated with Lil Yachty, DDG, Sada Baby, Benny the Butcher, Coi Leray, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Now that he’s got more experience and confidence under his belt, there’s no telling what he’ll bring to the table in 2023.

Stream Bfb Da Packman’s “Hoe Friends” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find more new releases from this weekend on our Fire Emoji playlist here.

