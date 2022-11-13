Tyree Jawan Thomas, better known as Bfb Da Packman, is an artist who is in a league of his own. Not only are his bars sharp and distinctive, but they are also very humorous.

The 27-year-old gained a lot of traction from his 2020 single “Free Joe Exotic” featuring Sada Baby. The record gained millions of streams and views within a few weeks. This proved that the Michigan native was meant to have a successful career in the industry.

Since then, Packman has been dropping music rather consistently. His ear for rhythm and ability to rap on a plethora of beats has made him a forced to be reckoned with.

Now, the emerging star is back with yet another funny single for his fans and supporters to enjoy. On November 11, Packman dropped “Trick.” The three-minute track featured an upbeat rhythm along with a melodious tune underneath.

Honing in on the song’s title, the rapper talked about spending money on women instead of having it for show. In the first verse, Packman rhymed, “F*cking up Saks Fifth/Ima pay for the charges/But when a n*gga first met you, you was shopping at target.”

However, in the second verse, Packman took a different approach. He took shots at women who long for things but do not have their priorities together. “Been a begging a** b*tch since a young n*gga met you/And every time we link up you got on the same leggings,” he spat.

Stream the catchy track below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Talking bout you want to take a trip to Miami

How in the f*ck are you still living with your granny

Lil trif a** thot need to be a better mammy

Ask your son what’s his name, he replied and said ‘Candy’