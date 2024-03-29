Drake Supposedly Didn't Clear Verse On Bfb Da Packman's Album Because Of Kendrick Lamar Diss

Over the past few days, fans were on the edge of their seats because Drake was going to possibly be responding to Kendrick Lamar on Bfb Da Packman's new album. However, everyone was hooked and baited, as The Boy was nowhere to be found on "Olympic S*** Talkin." It was reported late last night that he was not going to be on the record, but there was no explanation as to why. Fans were conjuring up their own propositions online, but now we supposedly have the reason from Bfb himself.

According to AllHipHop, the Michigan rapper hopped on X to clarify why Drake is MIA. "I couldn’t get it cleared. Kendrick came out with the diss and he put everything on hold. FORGET ME NOT OUT NOW 🚀🚀" Of course, that viral lyrical attack was on Metro Boomin and Future's collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU on the song "Like That." Fans were already anticipating for Drake to clap back on "Olympic S*** Talkin" when Packman revealed the tracklist earlier this week.

Bfb Da Packman Reveals Why Drake Is MIA

However, there were also some fans that were hoping that the OVO co-founder would not respond to one of the "big three" "on this nobody." Well, the latter got their wish, but Bfb fans are a little saddened by all of this. "Why'd you lie bro? I was excited about it," is a common sentiment amongst most of the people that were eager for this collab. The other angle fans are taking is that they feel Drake was not going to diss Lamar back. "We knew that bruh. Like I said earlier, nobody wanna hear new Drake unless it’s a direct reply to Kendrick," one fan writes. "We KNOW he wasn’t gonna reply on your album... This is chess."

What are your thoughts on Drake's verse being taken off Bfb Da Packman's due to Kendrick Lamar's diss? Do you buy this explanation from the Michigan MC, why or why not? What fans are you agreeing with? Are you still going to listen to Packman's new album? Do you think Drake's next song or feature will be a diss at K-Dot? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Bfb Da Packman. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

