Bfb Da Packman Links With KrispyLife Kidd And Babyfxce E For Rowdy Single "Kentucky Love"

If there is one thing you can count on from Bfb Da Packman, it is his ability to craft party tracks that everyone can get down to. That is what he is bringing to the table once more on "Kentucky Love." The Flint, Michigan rapper recruits KrispyLife Kidd and Babyfxce E to this wild banger. Both are also underground talents from the same city, showing how close an eye Packman is keeping on the local names.

Packman has remained pretty consistent when it comes to dropping music. Since 2021, he has routinely put out an average of at least six singles per year. However, fans of him have to be starving for a new album. On June 25, it will mark the third year without a full length from him. His last offering was a major release, with names like Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, and Benny the Butcher attached to it.

Read More: Is Benny The Butcher On FBI's Watchlist? Rapper Claims Studio Raid Went Down In 2023

Listen To "Kentucky Love" By Bfb Da Packman, KrispyLife Kidd, And Babyfxce E

Hopefully, this new single above is a sign that Packman is finally back in album mode. Besides some of the witty bars from these three spitters, the production is a big draw here. One of the reasons why is because of the fun sample flip incorporated. Packman takes the horn melody from DJ Khaled's KHALED KHALED cut "WE GOING CRAZY" with Migos and H.E.R. They weave it into a bouncy beat that compliments it well. Give it a try above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Kentucky Love," by Bob Da Packman, KrispyLife Kidd, and Babyxce E? Who had the best performance out of the three? Who is going to have the biggest year in 2024 and why? With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bfb Da Packman, KrispyLife Kidd, and Babyfxce E. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll pop you in your top, give you a halo

Or I'll make your top pop like a Faygo

I really din done dud it all, I bet they know

Hella stones on my hand in this b****, I feel like Thanos

And I'm the god of war in my city, I feel like Kratos

I'm really plugged, can't name a place I can't go

Read More: Chrisean Rock Sitting On Bandhunta Izzy's Lap Has Fans Urging Zonnique To Stand Up