Homixide Gang Are Electric On Their New Single "HI-VOLTAGE"

Homixide Gang are back with a new track. The duo has dropped the track "HI-VOLTAGE", and its one of their most exciting releases to date. The energy of rappers Homixide Meechie and Homixide Beno live up to the title, as they spit over an earworm instrumental produced by UpMadeIt, jstcap and longtime Weeknd collaborator Cxdy.

Homixide Gang is signed to Playboi Carti's Opium imprint, and their past songs have generally seen take a harder sound that their label boss. On "HI-VOLTAGE", however, Meechie and Beno trade it the bass hits and synth of a track like "Lifestyle" for a looser sound. The way they flow and the instrumental are much closer in style to what Carti did on 2020's Whole Lotta Red, and he melodic approach suits the duo.

Read More: Summrs Reportedly Jumped By Homixide Gang At His Own Concert

Listen To "HI-VOLTAGE" By Homixide Gang

The sonic qualities of "HI-VOLTAGE" might sound victorious, but the lyrical content is bleak. Meechie and Beno rap about the violence they've both witnessed and caused in the streets. The gritty music video for the track ramps up this sense of danger by having the duo recreate scenes from the 2002 gangster film Shottas. The "HI-VOLTAGE" video was shot in the Miami neighborhood of Little Haiti.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "HI-VOLTAGE," by Homixide Gang? Is this one of the duo's strongest tracks, or one of their weakest? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Which rapper had the better verse? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Homixide Gang and the entire Opium label. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Told her bring all her friends for the gang

We got the drugs and we smokin' on pain

Hol' up, hol' up, they on the same thing

Codeine in my cup (Codeine in my cup)

Rollin' that Runtz up inside of my blunt

Gettin' so high 'til we can't feel a thing

Read More: Homixide Gang Brings Their Style To The Rage Sound With "5TH AMNDMNT"