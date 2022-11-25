Throughout 2022, Playboi Carti has been quietly developing one of the youth’s favorite Hip-Hop labels in the music industry. Despite never dropping Music, Carti’s presence has been felt through his Opium artists, from Ken Carson to Destroy Lonely. Now, a new set of Opium artists has arrived. Atlanta’s own Homixide Gang is back with an incredible new project, titled Homixide Lifestyle.

Furthermore, the 18-track project serves as yet another Opium affair. Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson both appear on Homixide Lifestyle, and 5unna and Biggaveli also make guest appearances.

On Homixide Lifestyle, Homixide Gang proves it’s more than worthy of its Playboi Carti co-sign.

If you haven’t yet tapped in with Homixide Gang, Homixide Lifestyle is the perfect introduction to Meechie and Beno!. The duo is absolutely electrifying from start to finish, proving its more than worth of its Playboi Carti co-sign. Across 18 tracks, they ease listeners into their unique sonic realm, which boasts an eclectic assortment of diverse, hard-hitting beats. Although Homixide Gang’s Opium debut clocks in at 36 minutes, the project is so fast-paced that it feels a whirlwind.

An infectious mix of WLR-esque alternative rap and bass-rattling Atlanta trap, Homixide Lifestyle is a well-rounded effort from Homixide Gang. Homixide Meechie and Homixide Beno! stun in their joint Opium debut, and it will be exciting to see where they go from here.

Tracklist:

1. Lifestyle

2. Guitars

3. Can’t Go

4. Tatted

5. 5 Ways

6. V-Friends

7. BB

8. Lif3

9. TF!

10. Notice It

11. None 2 Some

12. Scale Stretcher

13. Tripping

14. Stunt

15. Drakon !

16. CV

17. Wings

18. Shots Off

Take a moment to check out Homixide Gang’s “Homixide Lifestyle” mixtape below. Then, hit the comment section to let us know your thoughts on the project. Is it the best Opium release yet? Or are you feeling Ken Carson’s X or Destroy Lonely’s NS+ (ULTRA) more?