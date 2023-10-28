Homixide Gang Brings Their Style To The Rage Sound With “5TH AMNDMNT”

The rage music lane is growing more popular by the day. Some of the artists that are flourishing with this sound include Ken Carson, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and even Travis Scott to some extent. One of the newer duos on the scene are looking to make their voices heard more than the rest of those names. Atlanta pairing Homixide Beno! and Homixide Meechie are back with their second project of the year. They go by Homixide Gang and their latest effort is 5TH AMNDMNT.

Before this, Meechie and Beno put out their third offering with Snot or Not. "Uzi Work" is the most popular song off of it with a little over eight million streams on Spotify. However, if you are looking to see what Homixide Gang is all about and see where it all began check out their debut, Snotty World (Deluxe). That features the most popular cuts and will be a good introduction.

Listen To 5TH AMNDMNT From Homixide Gang

Ahead of the release of 5TH AMNDMNT, the pair gave fans a taste of the project with the Pi'erre Bourne collab, "What It Is?!" Other than that and a cryptic message on Instagram there was not much to sink our teeth into. The original message was posted on September 17. It read, "10/??/23 ❌❌❌ 🤫" It would not be until about two weeks before the release that Homixide Gang would reveal the drop date. 5TH AMNDMENT MIXTAPE ❌❌❌ 10.27.23 ‼️|"

5TH AMNDMNT Tracklist:

Gunz in SOHO LexLuger B5 NiNO 5ROWN MW5 (feat. Problem Child 5) FroZone What It Is?! with Pi'erre Bourne 5ONJOUR Hom3 Invasion 5REW Rounds DesignerDRÜGZ ROAD RAGE! Left Hand RCKstarB!tch 25/8 AddXcts E.U. HXG Business

