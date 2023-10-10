Homixide Gang And Pi’erre Bourne Team Up For “What It Is ?!”

Atlanta has had plenty of star-studded rap groups over the genre's now 50-year history. Obviously, you have some of the top guns like Migos and Outkast, but there are new talents bubbling up to the surface. One of those is the duo of Homixide Beno! and Homixide Meechie. They go by Homixide Gang and they burst onto the scene almost two years ago to the day. Tomorrow, October 11, will be the anniversary of their first single released on streaming platforms. It all started with "SSN," and their popularity has steadily risen since then.

In this short time frame, the pair has already dropped an album for each year they have been in the industry. Fans got their first full taste of Homixide's sound with Snotty World (Deluxe). Two of their biggest hits, "55 Lifestyle" and "5unna," landed on their debut. Then, in 2022, Homixide Lifestyle nabbed some features from other rising stars Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely. Finally, back in April of this year, Snot or Not would bring their total to three with it being a solo project.

Listen To "What It Is?!" From Homixide Gang And Pi'erre Bourne

This all brings us to this new single, "What It Is?!" It features production from one of the most reputable trap producers, Pi'erre Bourne. He is known for his more quirky and fun beats, but to fit the group's style it is a little bit darker. This is a big deal for Homixide Gang's career as they look to reach more new listeners. If your looking for a new voice, check out this energetic duo.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Homixide Gang and Pi'erre Bourne, "What It Is?!" Is this the duo's best song of the year so far? Did you enjoy their last project, Snot or Not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Homixide Gang, Pi'erre Bourne, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lord, forgive me for my sins, I pray for 'em daily (Pray for 'em daily, what?)

Please Lord, forgive my brothers, uh, they spin on 'em daily (Spin, spin, uh)

We trap on 'em daily (Trap on 'em daily), we get 'em goin' crazy (We get 'em goin' crazy)

Yeah, yeah, we rockin' out shows, lil' boy, yeah, the f*** you pay me? (Ain't no bap)

Yeah, I'm trappin' for real (I'm trappin' for real), I trap, I'ma flip, yeah

We gettin' em gone, lil 'boy, we do this s*** for real

