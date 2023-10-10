Pooh Shiesty Posts Up With Prisonmates In Newest Instagram Photo Dump

Memphis rapper and songwriter Pooh Shiesty is in year two of serving his prison sentence. It was handed down back in June 2021 for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Over the past few months, Pooh has been giving his fans and social media followers frequent updates on his life behind bars. It was just a few days ago that we got more information on how Shiesty is dealing with all of this life change. Overall, from the outside looking in, he seems to be doing quite well on the surface.

DJ Akademiks is in the know about all things rap. He reposted a picture featuring Pooh and some apparent friends he has made during his tenure. Two other inmates joined alongside him in a casual photo. Before that, in early September, Pooh posted some transformation flicks to his IG account. He showcased his beard and new twists, which had the ladies going crazy in the comments. Now, he is back with the same group of buddies in these newest photos.

Read More: Gunplay Loses Custody Of Daughter With Vonshae Taylor-Morales

Pooh Shiesty Shares More Flicks Behind Bars

DJ Akademiks shares them once again. There are three different images above. The first one hilariously has a rat emoji covering one of the inmate's faces, while they flick up by the same wall as before. In the second pic, it is Pooh all by himself sitting on a bench. Finally, Shiesty and another prisonmate are flexing their black and white G-Shock watches for the cameras. In the original upload from the rapper, he says, "I represent the ones aint neva fold i smash on rats that told known for pushing a hard line aint never went wont never go Baby grave yard behind my name the whole memphis know ! Yeah he might was Choppa Gang but he wont never CMO! #CmoThatNewMotion #ARMD."

What are your initial thoughts and opinions on Pooh Shiesty's latest Instagram pictures from prison? How do you think he is gaining all of this freedom to share images of himself? Do you think this means he will be getting out of prison sooner than later? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Pooh Shiesty, as well as the rest of the music world.

Read More: Diddy’s Son, Justin Combs, Lands 3 Years Probation In Plea Deal Over DUI