Diddy’s Son, Justin Combs, Lands 3 Years Probation In Plea Deal Over DUI

Diddy's son, Justin Combs, has taken a plea deal in his DUI case and will serve three years of probation. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Combs will have to “enroll and participate in and successfully complete a 3-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program.” The sentencing stems from a traffic stop arrest in June at which time his blood alcohol content was higher than 0.08%.

Police say they caught Combs running a red light and could tell he was under the influence after pulling him over. Police then took him to jail and booked him with two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.08% or more. Later that day, he posted a $5,000 bond.

Justin Combs Attends "The Love Album" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Combs and Quincy Brown attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Combs’ mom, Misa Hylton, slammed Diddy in a heated rant on Instagram after the arrest. She criticized the music mogul for investing in alcohol as a father. “Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong with you. This is where the buck stops for me,” Misa began. “If anything ever happened to my son GOD FORBID. What is anyone going to say to me? When we all know who’s fault it would be.” In more posts, she wrote: "Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I'm not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL," as well as, "I should have kept my child with me. Fuck UCLA too. Everybody can get it."

Combs' sentencing comes less than a month after the release of Diddy's latest project, The Love Album: Off The Grid. The 29-year-old was spotted celebrating its release at the listening party in New York City at the time it dropped.

