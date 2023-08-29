Nicki Minaj Says Diddy Was “So Mad” At Her At Justin Combs’ Sweet 16

Nicki Minaj took a trip down memory lane this week when she recalled the time she was Justin Combs’ date to his sweet 16. The Queens rapper recently touched base with fans during an Instagram Live session when Combs’ popped into the comment section and the two reminisced over her appearance at his birthday party. However, it turns out that she actually left Diddy and Misa Hylton – Justin’s mom – upset due to her tardiness to the event itself.

“I know I was mad late and I can’t remember much but I felt like, I just knew Puffy and Misa was so mad at me,” she recalled. Although neither Diddy or Misa Hylton expressed their frustrations with Nicki, she explained that she caught that vibe from them. She explained that the reason she was late was because of her wardrobe choices. “I could feel it and I was so mad at myself ’cause all of the dresses that I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one. And I just felt horrible y’all, I felt really horrible,” she said.

Nicki Minaj Says Justin Tried To Get “Cute” With Her

The event panned out nonetheless but it seems as though Justin tried to seize the opportunity of having one of the most sought-after women in the industry taking him to his birthday party. “But I can’t believe to this day that I went with him for his Sweet Sixteen. He said it was a movie. And I remember he was trying to get cute in the limo, y’all. And I was like, ‘Who is you talking to boy?!’”

Overall, Nicki Minaj said that she enjoyed herself. Still, she couldn’t help but wonder if Justin Combs’ girlfriend at the time felt some type of way about her presence. “But yes, I had a great time and he was so fun and funny. And very cute too. I wonder who was his girlfriend at that time ’cause I know she probably was really mad. Why he ain’t take her for his Sweet Sixteen? That’s a memorable time,” she added. Check out the clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

