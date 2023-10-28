LeBron James Gets Hyped To Jay Rock During Lakers Warmup: Watch

LeBron James embraced his inner dancer ahead of the Lakers' matchup against the Suns earlier this week. During pregame warmups, LeBron busted out some dance moves when Jay Rock came over the arena speakers. The Lakers GOAT pulled out some classic hip gyrations before laying down a smooth layup dunk.

Of course, LeBron is a pretty big music fan. He can often be seen dancing and vibing before and after his games. Meanwhile, Diddy recently claimed that LeBron was the best singer in the NBA. “Nah, my brother @KingJames got the best voice in the NBA! LOVE LOVE!! LOVE," the music icon wrote on social media after LeBron posted a video of himself singing "Pick Up". However, it's a pretty bold claim considering that the NBA also includes actual bona fide rapper Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A.

LeBron Saves The Lakers

However, slick dance moves weren't the only thing that LeBron contributed to the night. LeBron blew past his 30-minute playing time guideline as he put on a masterclass to save the Lakers from a 0-2 start to the season. James played the entire fourth quarter against the Suns, when his minutes limit suggested he should only play about half the frame. In that time, LeBron scored 10 points, helping eliminate a 12-point Suns lead and pushing the Lakers to a 100-95 victory.

"He [had coach Darvin Ham] asked me if I could go the quarter, and I looked at the time and the score and what was going on in the game, and it was an easy answer for myself. I know how much work I've put in to be able to play quarters or whatever the case may be. And I understand that we definitely have a system put in place, but tonight called for me to go outside the box."" LeBron said after the game. The veteran star, now two games into his 21st season, finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Anthony Davis, who was roasted for his performance against Denver in the season opener, had a 30-point double-double against Phoenix.

