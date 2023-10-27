Lil Wayne Shares Story About The First Time He Met LeBron James

Ahead of the start of the NBA season, Lil Wayne shared the story of the first time he met LeBron. “I had a show in Ohio. Slim, Birdman’s older brother, called me he was like, ‘I got a player out there in Ohio. He want to come to your show. He gon’ be the one. I’m telling you Wayne, he’s a young Michael Jordan. When I got downstairs, that man was still downstairs in a suburban. He had like three or four homies with him. What I remember was his arm was in a cast and they was protecting that and protecting that as in being seen. That’s what told me oh he must be somebody. I’ll never forget he had the time of his life. He remember that night, I remember that night. It was an unforgettable time.”

Furthermore, earlier this year, Wayne noted that he now considered him above Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. “I don’t know Bron personally. My answer for Bron is on the court. I know for a fact I loved Jordan for the way he always won. I got old enough to know how hard it is to fucking do it back-to-back-to-back. So that’s where he got his respect with me to and started getting his respect with me to where he’s the greatest. It’s very hard to do, and that n-gga Bron did that shit with three different teams. That’s right there, that’s when regardless he ain’t got six, but he done it with three different teams. And not on one of those muthafuckin’ teams did he play role two. That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me.”

LeBron Engineers Lakers Comeback

20-plus years later and LeBron is still going as hard as he ever did. LeBron James blew past his 30-minute playing time guideline as he put on a masterclass to save the Lakers from a 0-2 start to the season. James played the entire fourth quarter against the Suns, when his minutes limit suggested he should only play about half the frame. In that time, LeBron scored 10 points, helping eliminate a 12-point Suns lead and pushing the Lakers to a 100-95 victory.

"He [had coach Darvin Ham] asked me if I could go the quarter, and I looked at the time and the score and what was going on in the game, and it was an easy answer for myself. I know how much work I've put in to be able to play quarters or whatever the case may be. And I understand that we definitely have a system put in place, but tonight called for me to go outside the box."" LeBron said after the game. The veteran star, now two games into his 21st season, finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Anthony Davis, who was roasted for his performance against Denver in the season opener, had a 30-point double-double against Phoenix.

