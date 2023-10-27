Damian Lillard & Giannis Antetokounmpo Begin Bucks Partnership With Win

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 62 points as the Bucks opened their NBA campaign with a 118-117 win over Philadelphia. Giannis added 13 rebounds while Lillard added eight of his own. However, the Dame-Giannis tandem was really the only thing the Bucks had going for them on opening night. Only two other Bucks, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, reached double-digit points. However, the game showed the potency of what the newly formed partnership could achieve.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will be kicking themselves not to come away with a win. Four players surpassed 20 points, with Tyrese Maxey leading the team with 31. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid added 24, while Tobias Harris put up 20. The Sixers also got 27 from Kelly Oubre Jr., who played 32 minutes off the bench. However, the game was overshadowed by the absence of James Harden. Earlier in the day, it had been reported that Harden had tried to board the team flight to Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon. It's another kick in the teeth to team harmony, especially with the news that the Clippers will no longer pursue a trade for Harden.

Read More: Victor Wembanyama Impresses In NBA Debut

Dame & Giannis Shine But Concerns Remain

There is a lot to say about the debut of the Dame-Giannis tandem. The pair put up 62 points. However, did the Bucks sell the farm for the sake of a new tractor? New head coach Adrian Griffin played a short bench despite struggles across the board beyond the superstar tandem. Khris Middleton had six points in 19 minutes as he rehabs from injury. Malik Beasley had 5 points and 4 defensive rebounds in 31 minutes.

Next up for Milwaukee is Atlanta, a playoff hopeful who dropped their season opener to Charlotte. Meanwhile, the Sixers are headed to Toronto to face the rebuilding Raptors. It will serve as a rematch for new head coach Nick Nurse, who was fired by Toronto during the offseason. Hopefully, they can find a win before they return to Philly for their home opener against Portland, and a reunion with the waiting Harden.

Read More: Rich Paul Claims He Would Be One Of The Best Shooters In The NBA, Compares Himself To Steph Curry

[via]