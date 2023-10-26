James Harden Stopped By Security While Trying To Board Sixers Flight To Milwaukee

James Harden reportedly tried to join the Sixers' team flight to Milwaukee, only to be stopped by airport security. Earlier this week, it was reported that Harden would miss the first two games of the Sixers' season following a ten-day absence from the team. However, this was reportedly interpreted as a suggestion rather than an order. This led Harden to attempt to board the team's charter at a private airfield. There, he was stopped by security, who told him he wasn't authorized for the flight to Milwaukee.

It's unclear how the error was made. Team comments about Harden's return to appeared very clear that he would not be playing until at least the team's home opener against the Blazers on Sunday. "He's been gone for 10 days, so we're in ramp up phase again. So, like we would normally do, he will stay and get on-court work with our staff and with our players from the Blue Coats [G-League affiliate] and two-way guys and things like that and try to get him ramped up as soon as we can. He is fine. He understands he's got to get ramped up. Like I said, he's been gone for 10 days so he understands it. He wants to get back to playing live, full-court basketball," head coach Nick Nurse told reporters.

Clippers Pausing Harden Pursuit

In other news about Harden, the Clippers will no longer pursue a trade for Harden. “I’m told that, with the start of the season now, at least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about James Harden. They are essentially pausing them. They have talked with Philadelphia for months about a trade, they’ve made their best offer for Harden. And they are now gonna start their season and see what this team looks like with a healthy Kawhi Leonard, a healthy Paul George," Adrian Wojnarowski said.

However, the Clippers may return to the table later in the year, Woj noted. “Now, the Clippers may revisit this at some point. But they know they’re the only bidder for James Harden, they’re the only team that’s made a serious offer. They don’t wanna bid against themselves, and again, while they may revisit this later in the season, I think the Sixers have to wonder: Have we already gotten the best offer we’re gonna get for James Harden? Especially as the games start to peel off the calendar, if you’re the Clippers, why offer more when there’s fewer and fewer games that James Harden can play for you?”

