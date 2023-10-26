Clippers “Pause” James Harden Trade Push, May Revisit Talks Later

The Clippers are reportedly turning their attention to the start of the NBA season instead of continuing to go after James Harden. At least, that's what sources have told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. “I’m told that, with the start of the season now, at least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about James Harden. They are essentially pausing them. They have talked with Philadelphia for months about a trade, they’ve made their best offer for Harden. And they are now gonna start their season and see what this team looks like with a healthy Kawhi Leonard, a healthy Paul George," Woj said.

However, the Clippers may return to the table later in the year, Woj noted. “Now, the Clippers may revisit this at some point. But they know they’re the only bidder for James Harden, they’re the only team that’s made a serious offer. They don’t wanna bid against themselves, and again, while they may revisit this later in the season, I think the Sixers have to wonder: Have we already gotten the best offer we’re gonna get for James Harden? Especially as the games start to peel off the calendar, if you’re the Clippers, why offer more when there’s fewer and fewer games that James Harden can play for you?”

Clippers Open Season With Win

Meanwhile, the Clippers showed the league that didn't need James Harden to be successful. The team opened their season against the new-look Blazers, beating Portland 123-111. Kawhi and PG3 combined for 50 points, with Kawhi going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. Ivica Zubac also put up 20 points in the win. The Clippers are seen as an outside contender in the West this year, if Kawhi and George can stay healthy.

However, it was a sluggish start for the new era of the Blazers. Scoot Henderson, their #3 pick in this year's draft, dropped 11 points in his NBA debut. Meanwhile, the newly acquired Deandre Ayton picked up 12 rebounds. However, the team's scoring output was led by Malcolm Brogdon off the bench. The former Celtic put up 20 points in 23 minutes.

