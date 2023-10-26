Rich Paul Claims He Would Be One Of The Best Shooters In The NBA, Compares Himself To Steph Curry

Rich Paul made some wild claims during his appearance on Club Shay Shay. "I would be one of the best shooters in the league. Me, Dame, Steph, Klay. If we're just talking shooting, this is the class I'm in. Trae, Darius Garland. I'm talking about guys who shoot the three really well," Paul said. Host Shannon Sharpe was absolutely blown away by the braggadocious claim of his guest. "You gotta drink so more because you're too sober to be saying what you saying right now," Sharpe quipped.

Paul, who represents some of the biggest names in the NBA, is not one who is often seen on the court. The man hasn't even appeared in an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Therefore, it's nearly impossible to tell just how good his three-point shot is. However, he and Sharpe did say "bet" during their interview. Maybe someday we'll find out if Paul's claims are cap or not.

Rich Paul Defends Anthony Davis

Elsewhere, Rich Paul came to the defense of client Anthony Davis in recent weeks. “Shout-out to my man Rich Paul. Whoever is Rich Paul’s clients, you guys should feel very lucky. He doesn’t let nothing slide. He’s very passionate about his clients. He’ll call and try to check you about his clients. He texted me like, ‘Y’all kinda went hard on Anthony Davis the other day.’ Just in case y’all missed the episode, there was a statement where LeBron said, ‘This is the year they want to hand the team over to Anthony Davis.’ And we up here and we made a little fun of Anthony Davis," Cam'ron said on a recent episode of It Is What It Is.

However, Cam'ron didn't entirely offer a mea culpa, defending his comments as well. “I texted Rich Paul back that’s my man you know we Ohio and all that. I texted him back, ‘Yo Rich listen, maybe I’m on the outside looking in, but I thought that was the whole reason he left New Orleans anyway. He got to the Lakers and I thought that was LeBron saying, ‘Okay cool, I got somebody young on the team,'” the Dipset rapper added. “I can defer to him and this is a four-year project that hasn’t taken the team over and I relayed that to Rich. I thought that was the plan from the jump to give him the team and LeBron is about to be 39 and we still have to go about LeBron giving him the team. LeBron been ready to defer and give him the team," Cam'ron argued.

