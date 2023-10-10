Rich Paul Hints That He And Adele Are Headed Towards Engagement: “You Can Say Whatever You Want”

The top-flight sports agent, Rich Paul, is still going strong with superstar singer Adele. It was around two years ago that the two showed their interest in each other and they seem to be happier than ever. Just a few weeks ago, during one of the pop starlet's performances in Las Vegas, a female fan wanted to propose to her. Unfortunately for her, she is apparently spoken for. Adele replied, "You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight." This was a very hilarious but stunning response and it had fans speculating if the couple tied the knot.

Rich Paul is now egging this on even further after a recent interview with CBS Mornings. According to Billboard, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, joined the show to talk about a few topics. Paul was invited on because his new memoir, Lucky Me is out now. Amazon's description of the book says, "[Paul] looks back with wit and insight, drawing out the lessons he learned at every stage—about business, people, and the values that lead to success. It’s the inspiring story of the luck that’s all around us, if we know where to look." Apparently Paul knew where to look when it came to choosing his person.

Rich Paul Gushes About His "Wife?"

At the 6:35 mark in the video clip above, Rich talks about how happy he is with Adele. "She’s been great, I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space," he said. Gayle King also asked him if she should refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul" going forward. He replied simply and vaguely, "you can say whatever you want." This is certainly interesting to hear and we can only imagine that both of them have at least considered the thought of engagement. We continue to wish the couple success and love going forward.

What are your initial thoughts on Rich Paul's statement with CBS Mornings on his relationship with Adele? Do you think they are bound for engagement sometime soon? Are they the most wholesome celebrity couple going right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rich Paul, Adele, and the rest of the pop culture world.

