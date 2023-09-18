Adele Calls Rich Paul Her “Husband” During Recent Performance

Adele continues to be one of the biggest stars in the entire world. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. She is an incredible singer and always puts together some phenomenal hits and albums. Moreover, fans are always curious as to what is going on in her personal life. Just a couple of years ago, it became clear that she was dating Rich Paul. For those who may not know, Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports and is the agent behind LeBron James. He is also responsible for making tons of players hundreds of millions of dollars.

There have been some interesting developments in their relationship. For the most part, things seem to be going very well between the two. Although some of her friends think Paul is seeking clout, others see him as just a powerful man who is fine on his own. These two are both independent and simply complement each other, which is a beautiful thing. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Adele revealed that the two may actually be married.

Read More: Chaka Khan Apologizes For Shading Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Adele & More

Adele & Rich Paul Continue To Thrive

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele said to an adoring fan. The fan had asked Adele if she would marry her, and that is what subsequently prompted this response. Overall, this stunned quite a few fans, especially as the video made its way to social media. Many were unprepared for Adele to make such an admission. However, it is unclear whether or not she just said this in jest or if the two really are married.

Regardless of what the truth may be, it is crystal clear that these two are still going very strong. Moreover, Adele seems to be deeply in love with her man. These two are a power couple that operate within very different industries. That said, she will definitely be at a few Lakers games this upcoming season. Let us know what you think of the couple, in the comments section below.

Read More: Adele And Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline

[Via]