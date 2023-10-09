Coi Leray Poses Topless For Fake “Playboy” Cover After Dropping NSFW “Players” Visual

There are plenty of female artists who have our attention right now, but none of them are grabbing it quite like Coi Leray. The Boston-born baddie has crafted a formula for creating viral hits, allowing her to have one of the biggest years of her career so far thanks to her sophomore album, COI. One of the singles from that effort, "Players," continues to generate big buzz for the fashionista, even nearly one year after its arrival on DSPs.

Over the weekend, Leray finally unleashed the music video for her hit track, which finds her showing off her modelling skills in a cute set of black bunny ears. Throughout the sultry clip, the 26-year-old shows how she would pose for a Playboy cover, wearing ultra-tiny black shorts and suspenders to cover her breasts from the camera. When announcing that the "Players" visual is out now on Instagram, Leray apologized for the lengthy wait, though she couldn't help but give herself her flowers at the same time.

Coi Leray Finally Shares Her "Players" Music Video

"The s**t is ICONIC 🔥🔥," Coi declared of the Michael Vincent-directed project. As streams on that continue to increase, the blue haired-beauty returned to IG on Monday (October 9) afternoon to show off some of the photos she would pic to appear on a Playboy cover.

Her outfit of choice was little more than a black and white tennis skirt, though Leray also strategically used a small towel to shield her chest. In the other snaps included in her photo dump, the Trendsetter artist used a Chanel racquet to hide her petite booty while bending over in a pair of black heels.

Big Trendsetter Shows How She Would Pose for Playboy

Would you hang a pin-up of Coi Leray's mock Playboy cover up on your wall? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

