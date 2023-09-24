Coi Leray’s Latest Twerking Video Almost Made Her Break Her Neck: Watch

The Massachusetts rapper didn’t just shake it for the camera; she basically gave fans a whole dance routine.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Coi Leray’s Latest Twerking Video Almost Made Her Break Her Neck: Watch

Coi Leray simply has fun on social media, and if her twerking videos didn't make that clear, then how about risking a fracture and laughing it off? Moreover, she recently uploaded a clip dancing and jumping around, and of course she had to throw it back throughout. The Massachusetts rapper ran around a living room to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new track "Bongos," often diving into the sofa, standing on top of a table, or laying across either. At one point in the video, she throws her head back while resting on the table, and then looks up with a surprised and amused expression on her face with a yelp. "Lmaooooo almost broke my damn neck," the COI MC wrote as the clip's caption.

Despite the trolls that go at her online over videos like these, it's clear that she's made a strong mark in the industry among her peers. For some, it's because of her free-spirited and raunchy presence. However, others look past that, only seeing her as the artist she is. For example, none other than Beyoncé sent her a bouquet of white flowers with a special message.

Read More: Coi Leray’s NYFW Photo With Ice Spice Deleted From Twitter After Trolls Throw Shade

Coi Leray's Neck-Breaking Dances

"I'm a fan of yours and I love watching you grow," Queen Bey wrote in a note attached to the arrangement. "You're a very talented young lady. Love, Beyonce." Naturally, the 26-year-old commemorated this on social media, as many fans of the Texas legend would. "The queen has spoken," Coi Leray captioned pictures of the flowers and letter. "Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with your music but just how you carry yourself with such grace."

Meanwhile, her lewd fashion looks, high-energy tracks, and a tendency to always be dancing cement Coi as a vibrant femcee. We can only hope that the best is yet to come from her, as she hasn't gotten the respect she deserves from fans or industry figures alike. Despite all that, the fun prevails, and hopefully she keeps a neck brace in handy for when she wants to really wild out. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Coi Leray.

Read More: Coi Leray Twerks To Sexyy Red At The Club

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.