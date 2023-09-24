Coi Leray’s Latest Twerking Video Almost Made Her Break Her Neck: Watch

Coi Leray simply has fun on social media, and if her twerking videos didn't make that clear, then how about risking a fracture and laughing it off? Moreover, she recently uploaded a clip dancing and jumping around, and of course she had to throw it back throughout. The Massachusetts rapper ran around a living room to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new track "Bongos," often diving into the sofa, standing on top of a table, or laying across either. At one point in the video, she throws her head back while resting on the table, and then looks up with a surprised and amused expression on her face with a yelp. "Lmaooooo almost broke my damn neck," the COI MC wrote as the clip's caption.

Despite the trolls that go at her online over videos like these, it's clear that she's made a strong mark in the industry among her peers. For some, it's because of her free-spirited and raunchy presence. However, others look past that, only seeing her as the artist she is. For example, none other than Beyoncé sent her a bouquet of white flowers with a special message.

Coi Leray's Neck-Breaking Dances

"I'm a fan of yours and I love watching you grow," Queen Bey wrote in a note attached to the arrangement. "You're a very talented young lady. Love, Beyonce." Naturally, the 26-year-old commemorated this on social media, as many fans of the Texas legend would. "The queen has spoken," Coi Leray captioned pictures of the flowers and letter. "Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with your music but just how you carry yourself with such grace."

Meanwhile, her lewd fashion looks, high-energy tracks, and a tendency to always be dancing cement Coi as a vibrant femcee. We can only hope that the best is yet to come from her, as she hasn't gotten the respect she deserves from fans or industry figures alike. Despite all that, the fun prevails, and hopefully she keeps a neck brace in handy for when she wants to really wild out. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Coi Leray.

