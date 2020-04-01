break
- MusicCardi B On Rumors She's Quitting Music: "I Never Said I Was Taking A Hiatus"This assumption stemmed from a recent Instagram Live session where Bardi said that she's not into being famous as much anymore.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Taking Social Media Break As Jeezy Divorce Develops"Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," she wrote on a note that she then posted on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCoi Leray's Latest Twerking Video Almost Made Her Break Her Neck: WatchThe Massachusetts rapper didn't just shake it for the camera; she basically gave fans a whole dance routine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTom Holland Says He's Getting Off Social Media: "It's Very Detrimental To My Mental State"Tom Holland is taking a break from social media due to its "detrimental" effect on the "Spider-Man" actor's mental well-being.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Considers Social Media Break Until Album ReleaseLil Baby says he's thinking about logging off social media until the release of his next album.By Cole Blake
- MusicBTS Disbands To Work On Solo Projects, Insists They're Not Breaking UpIt is unclear when the international hitmakers will join together, but they each spoke about their need to step away from the limelight to grow and mature.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Is Reportedly Taking A Year OffThe news comes from Vory who just released "Lost Souls."By Alexander Cole
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Announces "Sabbatical" From Making Movies Following "Spirited"Ryan Reynolds says he's taking a break from making movies.By Cole Blake
- SportsNaomi Osaka Considering A Break From TennisAfter a U.S. Open loss, Naomi Osaka is weighing a break from tennis.By Milca P.
- TVChris Harrison To Take Break From Hosting "The Bachelor" Following Racism ControversyChris Harrison has announced he will be taking a break from "The Bachelor" after defending Rachael Kirkconnell.By Cole Blake
- Music6ix9ine Announces Release Date For New Music Video Before Taking IG Hiatus6ix9ine announced that his new music video will drop this Friday, and that he'll be taking a break from Instagram until then.By Lynn S.
- AnticsAkademiks Breaks His Chair In Excitement After Receiving Drake ShoutoutAfter Drake gave him a shoutout on Instagram live, DJ Akademiks went so ham with excitement that he actually broke his chair. By Lynn S.
- GossipKanye West Takes Kids To Wyoming To Give Kim "A Break": ReportKanye West took his kids to his Wyoming ranch to give his wife, Kim Kardashian, "a break" as they struggle to take care of their four kids 24/7 in quarantine.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDrake & Tory Lanez Reportedly Set A New IG Live RecordDrake's appearance on Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio reportedly helped set a new record for the highest number of viewers on an Instagram live session.By Lynn S.