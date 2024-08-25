Lizzo Flaunts Physical Transformation & Announces “Gap Year” During Getaway With SZA 

Lizzo is in her healing era.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Lizzo, but it looks like these days, she's doing better than ever. Over the weekend, the "Good As Hell" performer has been keeping her social media followers updated on her trip to Bali, which she's enjoying alongside her good friend SZA. In one clip, shared on Instagram earlier today, she stands in the rain while looking over a balcony, surrounded by greenery. "I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace [prayer emoji]," she captioned the post.

Fans certainly can't blame Lizzo for wanting to take some time to relax. It's far from the only thing she's done for herself as of late, however. Earlier this month, the hitmaker took to Instagram to share a clip of herself working out at the gym, both before and after nailing a consistent routine.

Lizzo Hones In On Healing

The before and after video quickly went viral, as fans praised Lizzo for her determination. While it's unclear exactly what Lizzo means by a gap year in this case, supporters are glad to see a pattern of her prioritizing self-care. Back in May, she opened up about struggling with her mental health, revealing that she was on a better path. "I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months," she explained at the time. "The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience."