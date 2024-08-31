Lizzo’s Weight Loss Transformation Leads To Ozempic Rumors

Lizzo has come a long way.

Earlier this month, Lizzo went viral for showcasing her physical transformation with an inspiring before and after. The hitmaker is someone who's known for being comfortable in her own skin, but fans were equally proud to see her prioritizing her health. Since then, she went on a trip to Bali with SZA and other close friends. This is where she announced that she'd be taking a year off.

"I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace [prayer emoji]," she declared, sharing a clip of herself in the rain. Now, she's shared even more content from her trip, this time posing in a flirty red bikini. "Itsy bitsy teeny weeny red designer string bikini," she captioned the post.

Lizzo Stuns In Red Swimsuit

While supporters continue to praise Lizzo for her commitment to being her best self, others have started to question whether or not the gym is the only thing helping her on this journey. "Ozempic at work," one Instagram user writes in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "Ozempic doin it's job," another says under her bikini clip. While there's no actual evidence that Lizzo is using Ozempic, the anti-obesity medication has become a go-to explanation for celebrities losing weight. She's far from the only one to be accused of using it as of late, as Ice Spice has also been making headlines for a similar situation.

The "Deli" rapper denies this and even hopped online yesterday to show off her gym routine in an attempt to prove these theories wrong. "We beatin them allegations bae," she captioned the workout video, though it did little to stop those who are eager to jump to conclusions. What do you think of Lizzo continuing to show off her fitness transformation? What about social media users accusing her of using Ozempic? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

