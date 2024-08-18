Lizzo Fans Defend Her From Trolls Amid Viral Before-And-After Fitness Comparison

Many folks accused Lizzo of getting more fit because of cyberbullying or betraying her "unhealthy standards," which fans quickly dispelled.

Lizzo has been through a social media firestorm over the past couple of years, both for warranted and unwarranted reasons. On that latter point, at least she's been able to uphold her body positivity standards and continue to share her love for fans through her shapewear brand YITTY and other public statements and initiatives. However, following the singer's viral fitness transformation video in which she showed off her workout routine, many haters think that she betrayed her own "unhealthy standards" supposedly promoting being "out of shape" or is only getting fit because of cyberbullying. Her fans quickly clapped back at these misconceptions.

But Lizzo isn't just receiving a lot of defense on her behalf: she's also defending other criticized public figures. "For everyone saying that Kamala Harris didn’t do anything when she was VP, please, for $5,000. Do not use Google," she remarked on social media. "Tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed. It’s funny because when Joe Biden was VP, the only things I really remember him doing was making cool videos with Barack."

Lizzo Fans Come To Her Defense Amid Trolls' Reactions To Workout Video

Elsewhere, Lizzo also reacted to how other media satirized her body positivity message and her physical transformation, namely a South Park episode. "Guys, my worst fear has been actualized," she told fans online when she heard that the animated comedy show jabbed at her. "I've been referenced in a South Park episode. I'm so scared. I'm gonna blind duet to it right now. Here we go." After finishing the clip, the Detroit native said the following. "I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h." See more fan reactions to Lizzo's viral fitness video below.

