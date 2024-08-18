Lizzo Fans Defend Her From Trolls Amid Viral Before-And-After Fitness Comparison

BYGabriel Bras Nevares39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 02, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Lizzo is seen attending WeHo Pride Parade on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)
Many folks accused Lizzo of getting more fit because of cyberbullying or betraying her "unhealthy standards," which fans quickly dispelled.

Lizzo has been through a social media firestorm over the past couple of years, both for warranted and unwarranted reasons. On that latter point, at least she's been able to uphold her body positivity standards and continue to share her love for fans through her shapewear brand YITTY and other public statements and initiatives. However, following the singer's viral fitness transformation video in which she showed off her workout routine, many haters think that she betrayed her own "unhealthy standards" supposedly promoting being "out of shape" or is only getting fit because of cyberbullying. Her fans quickly clapped back at these misconceptions.

But Lizzo isn't just receiving a lot of defense on her behalf: she's also defending other criticized public figures. "For everyone saying that Kamala Harris didn’t do anything when she was VP, please, for $5,000. Do not use Google," she remarked on social media. "Tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed. It’s funny because when Joe Biden was VP, the only things I really remember him doing was making cool videos with Barack."

Read More: Lizzo Clarifies She’s Not Quitting Music, Calls It “The Joy Of My Life”

Lizzo Fans Come To Her Defense Amid Trolls' Reactions To Workout Video

Elsewhere, Lizzo also reacted to how other media satirized her body positivity message and her physical transformation, namely a South Park episode. "Guys, my worst fear has been actualized," she told fans online when she heard that the animated comedy show jabbed at her. "I've been referenced in a South Park episode. I'm so scared. I'm gonna blind duet to it right now. Here we go." After finishing the clip, the Detroit native said the following. "I  just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h." See more fan reactions to Lizzo's viral fitness video below.

More Reactions

"I'm really that b***h!" Lizzo exclaimed in the South Park reaction. "I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these... men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I'm really that b***h and I showed y'all how not to give a f**k and I'ma keep on showing you how not to give a f**k."

Read More: Lizzo’s Summer Body Tips Are Unconventional, But You Might Still Love Them

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...