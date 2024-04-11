Lizzo’s Summer Body Tips Are Unconventional, But You Might Still Love Them

Lizzo is a woman with incredible vocal and flute-playing abilities, not to mention her radiant confidence. Still, many remain more focused on the multi-talent's curvaceous body, which she proudly embraces. Unfortunately, no matter how comfortable Lizzo is in her own skin, haters always find something to criticize. Ahead of this year's Hot Girl Summer, the Detroit native is using social media to make it clear that haters won't stop her from enjoying the hottest season of the year outside in her Yitty swimwear.

Earlier this week, Lizzo's Instagram shared a video breaking down three "exercises" that are sure to help you achieve the summer body of your dreams. "Hello? Who is this?" the 35-year-old asks in the video below, pretending to talk into her phone before tossing it in the pool behind her. "Block your ex," she urged viewers. Next, the plus-sized fashionista wants to make sure we "stay hydrated," though she might be drinking more wine than water based on her tutorial.

Lizzo Never Runs Out of Love for Herself or Her Yitty Swimsuits

"And remember, you can never be too extra," Lizzo added as her third tip while sitting poolside in a pretty lavender two-piece. "❌❌❌ Cus EVERY DAMN BODY is a Summer Body in @yitty ❌❌❌," the "Special" singer wrote in her caption. Beneath the post, comments of support for Lizzo's message are littered between others condemning her for various reasons.

Lizzo's been under a lot of pressure in 2024, from appealing the lawsuit coming from her former dancers to nearly quitting music due to backlash from trolls online. The lawyer for those suing the "About Damn Time" hitmaker claimed that her emotional outburst is nothing more than a cry for attention, and since then, Lizzo's confirmed she won't be walking away from the industry after all. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

