Lizzo Responds To Candace Owens After Being Labeled A "Gaslighter"

Lizzo is currently dealing with a lot of pressure and criticism for her alleged actions, and some of that backlash is more warranted than other aspects. For example, her sexual harassment lawsuit is on brief pause amid an appeal, and it relates more closely to an imbalanced power dynamic and workplace toxicity. These remain allegations at press time, and with some accusations dropping while others persist, it's unclear what will come of them. But the Michigan native is still making waves in the public eye and fighting against these narratives online. In fact, her most recent attempt to do so has nothing to do with these lawsuits, but rather with other, less valid criticisms of her career.

"Hey everyone, it’s come to my attention that some of you think I have thick skin," Lizzo lip-syncs a Reels audio in a recent Instagram post. "I don’t. I never have, I never will. Everything you say deeply, deeply hurts me, affects me, keeps me up at night; you have to be nice to me. That’s the deal moving forward, okay?" "I literally just be minding my business please keep my name out ya mouf unless it’s something positive or real.. pls n thank u," she captioned the clip.

Read More: Lizzo Wants AAVE To Be “Reserved For The People Who Created It”

Lizzo Wants People To Keep Her Name Out Of Their Mouth

Moreover, this is probably an indirect response to Candace Owens calling Lizzo a "problematic" liar on The Joe Budden Podcast. "I don’t like the game that people play where they do something that is so obviously outrageous," she remarked. "Like, you know, Lizzo in a thong shaking your ass cheeks. You know what that was.

“This is a. Disgusting, b. Perverted, and people take their kids to the games," the political commentator chimed in. "Is there no space that’s safe? […] And then she’s like, ‘if you don’t like it, that’s your problem.’ Like no, you are being problematic. And now you’re playing the game where you do something outrageous, and then, when we outrage, you pretend that we’re the crazy ones. I’m not dealing with that. Stop gaslighting me, okay?" For more news on Candace Owens and the latest updates on Lizzo, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Candace Owens’ 5 Worst Hot Takes

[via]