Candace Owens Tells Joe Budden The US Education System Is Responsible For The Decline Of Rap Music

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens has blamed the US education system for the decline of rap music, citing Ice Spice's "Think U The Sh-t (Fart)" as an example. "I just don’t need to hear about Ice Spice’s farts, I just don’t. I don’t want to hear about it. We used to produce really good music and it’s gone down the drain. I think even that is international. I think it’s because it’s a part of the, ‘Let’s slowly make it modify the education systems so that Black people can’t read and, at the same time, feed them with a pipeline of garbage,’ and you will wake up one day, and what surrounds you will be garbage," Owens declared.

Owens might want to sit this one out, given her support for PragerU, a right-wing "educational" platform infamous for its wild propaganda-ized and inaccurate videos. However, it's not the first time Owens has gone after that specific Spice track. "If you're wondering whether or not it's a good song, what do you think? It's called "Think U The Sh-t (Fart)". Now I think we can all admit that we've fallen as a society. I mean, I wouldn't say that was Mozart or Beethoven, but I'm not all of these mainstream media publications that routinely run to defend this kind of music similar to what they did with 'WAP' the most disgusting and filthiest lyrics I've ever read. They will then sit down and write an article trying to convince you that what you just heard was magical and they did this with this Ice Spice song," Owens ranted.

However, Owens is not exactly known for her good taste. Last year, Owens and her husband were making inquiries about the renovation of their home in Nashville. According to Owens, one of the inquiries was to David Netto. Netto, a well-regarded interior described by Architectural Digest as a "true designer's designer", is known for his stylish, upmarket designs. His work can be found in luxury homes and apartments across the US. He is also something an interior design rebel, having dropped out of Harvard to found his own studio in 2000. Per his website bio, Netto's work is "known for trying to bring to modernism a touch of warmth and personality, and to traditionalism young energy and a dash of the exotic."

Owens claimed that her husband sent a "very polite" inquiry by email. Unfortunately, it appears Netto was apparently well aware of the couple's reputation. "Dear George, thank you for your inquiry. I'd rather be hit in the ass with a wooden plank than ever go near either of you. Kind regards, David," Netto wrote in response. Owens has publicly stated that she does not believe racism exists. Furthermore, her husband, who Netto corresponded with, is white. Despite these facts, Owens made very specific claims while voicing her disapproval. Owens argued that Netto would likely not have spoken the same way to a Black liberal.

