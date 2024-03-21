Candace Owens Struggles To Defend Her White Husband While Ranting About "Black Families"

Candace Owens had her grifting nature exposed while trying to defend why she married a white man. When pressed by Charlamagne Tha God, Owens fired off about 20 different starts to answer before settling on none of them. As one commenter who reacted to the clips online summarized - "She windmilling all over that question. Basically said she’s too smart for a black man so she had to marry white. This girl has a high school education. And while there’s nothing wrong with that, it certainly doesn’t match her delusion. Bye!"

Of course, Owens isn't exactly a fan of the US education system. "I just don’t need to hear about Ice Spice’s farts, I just don’t. I don’t want to hear about it. We used to produce really good music and it’s gone down the drain. I think even that is international. I think it’s because it’s a part of the, ‘Let’s slowly make it modify the education systems so that Black people can’t read and, at the same time, feed them with a pipeline of garbage,’ and you will wake up one day, and what surrounds you will be garbage," Owens ranted last week while speaking with Joe Budden. However, given her support of the right-wing propaganda farm PragerU, Owens doesn't exactly have the best interests of the education system at heart.

Candace Owens Calls Lizzo "Problematic" And Accuses Her Of Gaslighting

Elsewhere, as part of her interview with Budden, Candace Owens called out Lizzo for gaslighting people. Owens' issues with Lizzo stem from the response to Lizzo twerking her bare backside at an NBA game. Owens said she had the right to call out Lizzo's behavior as "problematic". However, she felt "gaslit" when Lizzo defended herself by saying that it was a "you problem" if you took issue with her behavior.

Of course, Lizzo twerking at an NBA game is the least of her "problematic" behaviors. After all, the singer is currently fighting a fairly nasty sexual harassment lawsuit. Furthermore, Owens is sort of the queen of telling people that their opposing viewpoints are "their problem".

