Cadance Owens Calls Lizzo "Problematic" And Accuses Her Of Gaslighting

As part of her interview with Joe Budden, Candace Owens called out Lizzo for gaslighting people. Owens' issues with Lizzo stem from the response to Lizzo twerking her bare backside at an NBA game. Owens said she had the right to call out Lizzo's behavior as "problematic". However, she felt "gaslit" when Lizzo defended herself by saying that it was a "you problem" if you took issue with her behavior.

Of course, Lizzo twerking at an NBA game is the least of her "problematic" behaviors. After all, the singer is currently fighting a fairly nasty sexual harassment lawsuit. Furthermore, Owens is sort of the queen of telling people that their opposing viewpoints are "their problem".

Candace Owens Claims The US Education System Is Responsible For The Decline Of Rap Music

However, Lizzo wasn't the only musician Owens went after. Owens blamed the US education system for the decline of rap music, citing Ice Spice's "Think U The Sh-t (Fart)" as an example. "I just don’t need to hear about Ice Spice’s farts, I just don’t. I don’t want to hear about it. We used to produce really good music and it’s gone down the drain. I think even that is international. I think it’s because it’s a part of the, ‘Let’s slowly make it modify the education systems so that Black people can’t read and, at the same time, feed them with a pipeline of garbage,’ and you will wake up one day, and what surrounds you will be garbage," Owens declared.

Owens might want to sit this one out, given her support for PragerU, a right-wing "educational" platform infamous for its wild propaganda-ized and inaccurate videos. However, it's not the first time Owens has gone after that specific Spice track. "If you're wondering whether or not it's a good song, what do you think? It's called "Think U The Sh-t (Fart)". Now I think we can all admit that we've fallen as a society. I mean, I wouldn't say that was Mozart or Beethoven, but I'm not all of these mainstream media publications that routinely run to defend this kind of music similar to what they did with 'WAP' the most disgusting and filthiest lyrics I've ever read. They will then sit down and write an article trying to convince you that what you just heard was magical and they did this with this Ice Spice song," Owens ranted.

