Joe Budden Asks Candace Owens If She's Proud To Be Black In New Teaser For Upcoming Tell-All Interview

Joe Budden has been able to revitalize his career over the last few years. Overall, this is thanks to his Joe Budden Podcast. He retired from rapping and decided to go full time into the media game. Although this was seen as a huge risk at the time, it paid off. He was able to get some massive deals over at Complex and Revolt. Moreover, he even had a huge Spotify deal. These days, the podcast is still going strong, and there is no doubt that he has been leveling up in terms of long-form interviews.

Recently, Budden linked up with controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens. Owens was asking to go on Budden's podcast, and in the end, he reached out to her with an invitation. Subsequently, some fans responded with disappointment. After all, Owens is someone with some pretty defamatory opinions. However, Budden stayed the course, and now, he is set to release a tell-all interview with the provocateur. Below, you can see the trailer for this new interview.

Joe Budden x Candace Owens

In this interview, Budden and Owens have it out in regards to hip-hop culture, and some of the artists that are blowing up. For instance, Owens takes aim at the likes of Ice Spice and even Sexyy Red. Furthermore, she even goes after the LGBTQ community. Lastly, Budden asks Owens whether or not she is proud to be black. If fans want an answer to that question, they will have to watch the interview. Whatever the case, this is going to be a polarizing conversation, and there is a lot at stake here for Joe.

Let us know if you plan on checking out this interview, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Joe Budden is equipped to call out Candace Owens on her positions? Will this be productive? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

