Joe Budden & Co-Host Ish Turned Into Meme Fodder After Heated Argument, Sexyy Red Joins The Fun

Joe Budden is known for having some very heated conversations on his podcast. Overall, he doesn't mind disagreeing with people. Moreover, when he does engage in these disagreements, he can get extremely animated. This doesn't always go well for him as the internet will say he is being emotional. Additionally, he has definitely upset former co-hosts of his podcast, such as Rory & Mal. Either way, Joe continues to do as he does, and no one is going to stop him.

In a recent episode of the JBP, Budden and Ish got into it all over again in regard to a situation with a woman. This is not the first time Budden and Ish had spoken on this exact topic. Essentially, Ish had been with a woman and then later on, Joe had kissed her. Joe had said this is something he would never do, although Ish had receipts and it led to a huge argument. Well, in this recent episode, the situation was brought up and Joe exploded into a rage. He even had to get up to cool off. Subsequently, he is being turned into a meme.

Joe Budden Vs. Ish

Fans took to social media where they shared the specific clip of Joe getting angry, all while adding their own captions to it. In fact, Sexyy Red was one of the many people who decided to join in on the fun. She shared the video and captioned it "'I ain't spending on da girl I like.'" Many others shared similar captions, and the video is still making the rounds on Twitter. It is certainly not the first time that Joe has been turned into a meme, and it definitely will not be the last.

Hopefully, Joe and Ish can continue to be cool with one another after all of this. Let us know what you think of the Joe Budden Podcast, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

