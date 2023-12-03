Joe Budden Trashes NBA YoungBoy: Watch

The Slaughterhouse rapper said that YB is "horrible," and that labels are starting to regret their decision to push his music.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13

Another day, another hot take about the rap world from Joe Budden, who will probably receive an avalanche of threats for this one. Moreover, during the most recent episode of his podcast, he started to go through his notes in order to find what other topics he and the team could discuss. Eventually, the rapper got to a question from himself to himself, and to paraphrase it, he basically asked himself: "Are you sure you want to do this?" Then, he decided to jump into the fire and called NBA YoungBoy "trash" and a "horrible" MC. The Slaughterhouse lyricist went on to explain his take, which included some harsh reflections on his success.

"Uh, what else do I have written down here..." Joe Budden began his comments with skeptical anticipation. "'You ready to tell the truth about NBA YoungBoy?' Am I ready to do this? That n***a is trash. He's horrible. He is horrible, he is horrible, he is really, really, really, really, really bad. I don't know him as a person, I'm only speaking about music. He is really, really, really bad. And that thing happened with him. When he was out, the label pushed a button and did some YouTube s**t. All the little kids had to just come to the f***ing gathering and tell you about NBA YoungBoy's views and how great he is and how awesome he is and how amazing he's doing.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Says He's Going To Turn Himself In And Get Himself Together

Joe Budden Shows No Mercy To NBA YoungBoy: Watch

"Now that the label's backed up a bit, and now that we done had about three or four projects while he's been in Utah on house arrest– I know [he had way more than that]," Joe Budden concluded. "We've had way more than that," Ice added on the podcast. "That, to me, is where the problem lies. Because earlier YoungBoy music don't sound like this to me. Like, he just dropped a single today. I listened to it last night, and I cut it off midway through. I'm just like, I can't. [The difference between his music then and now is that] I could hear it. Like, literally."

Meanwhile, what do you think? Is YB overrated or is this group of podcasters just hating on a new generation star? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Joe Budden and NBA YoungBoy.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco & Joe Budden Go Back And Forth Over Andre 3000 Criticism

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.