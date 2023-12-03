Joe Budden Trashes NBA YoungBoy: Watch

Another day, another hot take about the rap world from Joe Budden, who will probably receive an avalanche of threats for this one. Moreover, during the most recent episode of his podcast, he started to go through his notes in order to find what other topics he and the team could discuss. Eventually, the rapper got to a question from himself to himself, and to paraphrase it, he basically asked himself: "Are you sure you want to do this?" Then, he decided to jump into the fire and called NBA YoungBoy "trash" and a "horrible" MC. The Slaughterhouse lyricist went on to explain his take, which included some harsh reflections on his success.

"Uh, what else do I have written down here..." Joe Budden began his comments with skeptical anticipation. "'You ready to tell the truth about NBA YoungBoy?' Am I ready to do this? That n***a is trash. He's horrible. He is horrible, he is horrible, he is really, really, really, really, really bad. I don't know him as a person, I'm only speaking about music. He is really, really, really bad. And that thing happened with him. When he was out, the label pushed a button and did some YouTube s**t. All the little kids had to just come to the f***ing gathering and tell you about NBA YoungBoy's views and how great he is and how awesome he is and how amazing he's doing.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Says He's Going To Turn Himself In And Get Himself Together

Joe Budden Shows No Mercy To NBA YoungBoy: Watch

"Now that the label's backed up a bit, and now that we done had about three or four projects while he's been in Utah on house arrest– I know [he had way more than that]," Joe Budden concluded. "We've had way more than that," Ice added on the podcast. "That, to me, is where the problem lies. Because earlier YoungBoy music don't sound like this to me. Like, he just dropped a single today. I listened to it last night, and I cut it off midway through. I'm just like, I can't. [The difference between his music then and now is that] I could hear it. Like, literally."

Meanwhile, what do you think? Is YB overrated or is this group of podcasters just hating on a new generation star? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Joe Budden and NBA YoungBoy.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco & Joe Budden Go Back And Forth Over Andre 3000 Criticism